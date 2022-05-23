Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters have found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff.

Police in the city of Palos Verdes Estates called firefighters before dawn Monday to report a possible person over the side of the cliff.

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.

Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries.

The victims are two females and two males. Officials say they have no details on what happened.

A trail runs along the top of the bluff high above the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about one mile east-northeast of...
USGS: 4.7-magnitude quake that rattled Hawaii Island was centered beneath Hualalai volcano
doTERRA has 30 fulfillment centers across the world and four in the United States.
Gaining popularity in Hawaii, essential oil business opens facility on Oahu
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a gambling operation was on probation for a 2021 drug...
Honolulu police charge suspect accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room
The $26 million investment could boost public safety, benefit agriculture in Central Oahu and...
State to spend $26M to fix the aging Wahiawa Dam, acquire Lake Wilson

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children