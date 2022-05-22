Gaining popularity in Hawaii, essential oil business opens facility on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The globally-recognized aromatherapy and essential oil business doTERRA celebrated the grand opening of its new facility Saturday on Oahu.

The 7,500 square-foot building in Waipahu allows doTERRA to bring operations in-house, while creating new jobs and a designated space for customers to walk in and pick up their orders.

Previously, the company fulfilled orders across the islands through a third-party vendor over the past four years.

“It began to make a lot of sense that we invest ourselves in Hawaii and mainly because of the culture and the environment,” said Dr. David K. Hill, one of the founders of doTERRA.

“It’s an environment of healing. It’s an environment of ohana and values — and that really aligned very much with who we are as a company, so it was a natural fit for us to come here.”

The company has 30 fulfillment centers across the world and four in the United States.

With over 15,000 orders being shipped to Hawaii each month, the company said opening a facility in the state would cut down their shipping emissions and help reach their goal in becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The company has also partnered with Kamehameha Schools in one of their largest reforestation projects. So far, they’ve planted over 230,000 trees and will plant over 750,000 more in the next few years.

