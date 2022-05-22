Forecast: Trade winds return with beautiful conditions through next week

Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds return with beautiful weather through next week
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will increase this weekend as the ridge strengthens north of the state. The returning easterly trades will push clouds associated with the remnants of a frontal band slowly northwest and away from the islands. More stable conditions are expected with the weather pattern shifting back to brief passing windward and mountain showers through Friday. Expect very limited rainfall over leeward areas through next week. Windward areas should see some passing showers from time to time, but overall rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side.

Surf heights along south facing shores will fluctuate between near to slightly below average, as a couple of long- period south swells move through the region through mid- week. East facing shores surf will get a slight boost tomorrow and Monday as the trades strength near the coast and upstream.

