USGS: 4.7-magnitude quake that rattled Hawaii Island was centered beneath Hualalai volcano

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.7-magnitude quake rattled Hawaii Island early Sunday and could be felt as far away as Kauai. There was no tsunami threat.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about one mile east-northeast of Kailua-Kona at a depth of about seven miles below sea level.

More than 1,000 residents reported feeling the quake, with many describing the shaking as moderate.

The USGS warned there was the possibility for light damage to buildings, but none was immediately reported.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the tremor is only the second beneath the Hualalai volcano in the last 20 years that’s registered at a magnitude-4.0 or greater.

Scientists said the quake was due to slip along a fault and doesn’t appear to be linked to magma activity.

The earthquake also did not have any apparent effect on Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcano, which is currently erupting at the summit crater.

Hualalai is the third most active volcano on Hawaii Island, behind Mauna Loa and Kilauea.

Scientists said it typically erupts two to three times every 1,000 years. The last time it erupted was 1801.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.