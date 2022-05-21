Twin sister of missing Windward Oahu woman seeks public’s help in finding her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The twin sister of a missing Windward Oahu woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Nicole McGillin was last seen leaving her home in Kaaawa one week ago.

Her family is especially worried because she hasn’t been seen or heard from since — and Saturday is her birthday.

“So the last time that we’ve heard from my twin sister Nicole was Friday, May 13th,” said Natalie Fonda, the 36-year-old’s twin sister.

”We know that she left the house with a man that we don’t recognize. I know that she was on a dating app, a dating site. And the last known person that she communicated with was this guy named Nathaniel Hart, and police have been unsuccessful in contacting him.”

She said messages on the dating app show her sister and the man she was with had been communicating for some time and exchanged phone numbers.

McGillin was last seen on home security video last Friday getting into a white Dodge hatchback.

She was wearing a yellow hat and red Nike shoes.

“We unfortunately, nobody got a license plate, but it had stickers on the back and we believe that that this person lives in Kailua,” Fonda said.

“I’m not accusing anybody of anything. It’s just we know that this is the last person that she communicated with.”

The Kahuku High School graduate recently moved back to Oahu from California.

She’s described as 5′2′' with long brown hair and brown eyes. She recently had eye surgery and may be wearing dark glasses.

The woman’s family said she always takes her dog “Bubba,” a Shih Tzu, wherever she goes.

Fonda said her sister is bubbly, energetic and full of life.

“I mean, it feels like people have been asking me about my twin intuition, you know, and in my gut, something feels wrong. Tomorrow’s our birthday, and she’s never missed a birthday.”

Fonda and her step brothers are conducting their own searches and aren’t giving up.

She has this message for her twin sister:

“I love you, and I just I want to know that you’re OK.”

A detective has been assigned to this case.

If you’ve seen Nicole McGillin, call Honolulu police.

