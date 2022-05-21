Tributes
Prosecutors: Man accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room was on probation

The man accused in a deadly shooting at a gambling operation was on probation for a 2021 drug...
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a gambling operation was on probation for a 2021 drug case.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 25-year-old man accused of Wednesday night’s deadly shooting at a gambling operation on the edge of Waikiki was on probation for a 2021 drug case.

Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room

The city Prosecutor’s Office said they had asked the court to sentence Kawika Kanakanui to five years in prison for the drug case. But a judge instead sentenced him to four years probation and one year in jail.

Since the drug case was pending for nearly a year, officials said Kanakanui had credit for time already served when he pleaded no contest on April 28.

Authorities said Wednesday’s shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in a row of businesses located behind the Convention Center near Aktinson Drive and Kona Street.

Police said Kanakanui is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Bryson Okada. It’s unclear if Okada was the intended target.

An investigation remains ongoing.

