Prosecutors: Man accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room was on probation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 25-year-old man accused of Wednesday night’s deadly shooting at a gambling operation on the edge of Waikiki was on probation for a 2021 drug case.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said they had asked the court to sentence Kawika Kanakanui to five years in prison for the drug case. But a judge instead sentenced him to four years probation and one year in jail.

Since the drug case was pending for nearly a year, officials said Kanakanui had credit for time already served when he pleaded no contest on April 28.

Authorities said Wednesday’s shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in a row of businesses located behind the Convention Center near Aktinson Drive and Kona Street.

Police said Kanakanui is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Bryson Okada. It’s unclear if Okada was the intended target.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.