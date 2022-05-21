Police union organizes big clean-up of area plagued by illegal dumping, neglect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The headquarters of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is surrounded by large piles of trash and abandoned vehicles.

That’s why SHOPO is organizing a neighborhood clean-up of the area this Sunday morning.

Almost 120 volunteers have already signed up, including police officers, firefighters and members of the community.

“This area is mostly commercial but it’s also residential,” said Nicholas Schlapak, SHOPO’s Honolulu Chapter president.

Appliances, old tires and other household items litter the area and Schlapak said people shouldn’t have to walk into the busy road to avoid the junk.

Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai (None)

Large dumpsters will be used to haul the appliances, furniture, and trash bags. Some items do have to be specially handled.

Graffiti will also be painted over.

Joanna Polevia, SHOPO’s administrative assistant, came up with the idea earlier this year and put a team together to get it going.

“Commuting to work, I see every day the rubbish and neglect of this area,” Polevia said.

Junk on Auiki Street in Kalihi (None)

Ahead of the event, HPD began citing and towing vehicles that appeared to be abandoned on Auiki Street.

More than 40 were removed.

Polevia said she knows that one event won’t permanently fix the problem.

“New stuff gets dumped every day so we know there’s going to be some up keep required,” she said.

If you want to help this Sunday, volunteers will begin check-in at 7 a.m. at SHOPO headquarters at 1717 Hoe Street.

The event runs through noon with donated food and supplies provided.

