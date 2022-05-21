Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police union organizes big clean-up of area plagued by illegal dumping, neglect

Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai
Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The headquarters of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is surrounded by large piles of trash and abandoned vehicles.

That’s why SHOPO is organizing a neighborhood clean-up of the area this Sunday morning.

Almost 120 volunteers have already signed up, including police officers, firefighters and members of the community.

“This area is mostly commercial but it’s also residential,” said Nicholas Schlapak, SHOPO’s Honolulu Chapter president.

Appliances, old tires and other household items litter the area and Schlapak said people shouldn’t have to walk into the busy road to avoid the junk.

Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai
Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai(None)

Large dumpsters will be used to haul the appliances, furniture, and trash bags. Some items do have to be specially handled.

Graffiti will also be painted over.

Joanna Polevia, SHOPO’s administrative assistant, came up with the idea earlier this year and put a team together to get it going.

“Commuting to work, I see every day the rubbish and neglect of this area,” Polevia said.

Junk on Auiki Street in Kalihi
Junk on Auiki Street in Kalihi(None)

Ahead of the event, HPD began citing and towing vehicles that appeared to be abandoned on Auiki Street.

More than 40 were removed.

Polevia said she knows that one event won’t permanently fix the problem.

“New stuff gets dumped every day so we know there’s going to be some up keep required,” she said.

If you want to help this Sunday, volunteers will begin check-in at 7 a.m. at SHOPO headquarters at 1717 Hoe Street.

The event runs through noon with donated food and supplies provided.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Keith Hayashi
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi selected for the permanent job

Latest News

Dozens of people rallied against HB1567 at the capitol Tuesday. They're urging the governor to...
Lawmaker who introduced bail reform bill now asking Ige to veto it
The clinics are hosted as a collaboration between the County of Kauai and the state Department...
Medical training mission to offer free health screenings, services on Kauai
Lawmaker who introduced bail reform bill is now asking governor to veto it
Lawmaker who introduced bail reform bill is now asking governor to veto it
Students can practice using four different possible crosswalk signs.
High school’s ‘pretend crosswalk’ is all about hands-on (and best foot forward) learning
Officers responded to reports of a body laying near a tree around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police open murder investigation after body found near Kailua-Kona post office