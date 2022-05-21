Tributes
Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in overnight stabbing on Hawaii Island

Philip Liftee
Philip Liftee(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man in Kona overnight.

Authorities said they arrested 33-year-old Philip Liftee for second-degree assault after he allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man on Hokulii Place.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday

Police said Liftee got into a heated verbal argument with the man and then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Liftee’s bail is set at $5,000 dollars.

He remains in police custody at the Kona Police Station pending his initial court appearance in Kona District Court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

