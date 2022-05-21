Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

PODCAST: Meet the high schooler tackling food insecurity — one fruit tree at a time

They’ve gathered 850 pounds of produce, which is equivalent to saving around $3,000 in food.
They’ve gathered 850 pounds of produce, which is equivalent to saving around $3,000 in food.(The Kokua Tree)
By Emily Cristobal
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drawing inspiration from her family’s avocado tree, high schooler Sophie Chen decided to take matters into her own hands to tackle food insecurity in Hawaii.

“I knew about the problems surrounding food insecurity on the island. I personally have an avocado tree in my backyard. And every year we’re always trying to give away these fresh avocados. I always thought it was too much for us to handle individually as a family,” Sophie said.

Because of this fruitful dilemma, Sophie decided instead of letting these avocados go to waste, why not donate them to those in need.

Being just a sophomore at Punahou School, Sophie recently founded the nonprofit, The Kokua Tree.

She recently sat down with HNN to describe the work the organization is doing to bolster food sustainability in Hawaii in the fifth episode of “Repairing Earth.”

The initiative partners with families or anyone who’s interested to pick fruits and vegetables from their backyards. The fresh produce is then donated to hunger relief organizations like Aloha Harvest, the Hawaii Foodbank and the Pantry.

Sophie added that a big reason why she started this program was to provide a way to get local produce to those who can’t always afford it.

“Produce is so expensive in the grocery stores and even the convenience stores so if you have a low income or if you’re experiencing food insecurity, you’re not going to turn to produce as your source of nutrition for the day,” she said.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 people face hunger in Hawaii — with about 1 in 5 being children.

“With the food insecurity problem here, it kind of felt like a one plus one, so I started this whole Kokua Tree idea,” Sophie said. “Plus, I think a lot of people know people with fruit trees on the island. Like this is just the perfect climate to have your own backyard fruit tree.”

Enlisting the help of other young folks, the group has already had four harvests.

Together they’ve gathered 850 pounds of produce, which is equivalent to saving around $3,000 in food.

The group has filled boxes of fruit from people's backyards, including mountain apples, bananas...
The group has filled boxes of fruit from people's backyards, including mountain apples, bananas and avocados.(The Kokua Tree)

“Our food waste on Hawaii is a really big issue and if we tied it with food insecurity, it’s a really big shame that we’re throwing out around 26% of our annual food supply per year,” Sophie said.

“So, the Kokua Tree is hopefully trying to give a sustainable solution to this problem by keeping it in Hawaii. And that way we’re supporting local, we’re cutting down on fossil fuel combustion from all the shipping that comes in here, and we’re also keeping produce away from invasive insects and animals.”

Currently, Hawaii ships in around 85% to 95% of its food — mostly from the continental US.

From the farming process itself to transporting produce, all of this contributes to our personal carbon footprint.

“Individually, you can definitely cut down on your food waste. If you’re letting your food expire or if you’re buying too much of it then it contributes to the landfills, which of course releases methane emissions into the air. So in a minor way, that’s one way to do it.”

But most importantly, Sophie said the best way to make an impact is to get involved.

“I think a lot of our volunteers, especially on our last property, felt a lot more connected to the land in a way. And that’s a big part of growing up here,” Sophie said.

“It was a really great experience and if you want to educate yourself on this problem, the best way to do it is to get some hands-on experience, to get your hands in the mud, pick some fruit and then donate it.”

Click here to listen to more of the Repairing Earth podcast

For more on the conversation, listen to Episode 5 of Repairing Earth, “Paving a Path Toward Food Sustainability in Hawaii,” on the HNN website or anywhere you get your podcasts.

If you’re interested in helping out with the project, email kokuatree@gmail.com. For the latest on their work, you can also follow them on Instagram @thekokuatree.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Keith Hayashi
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi selected for the permanent job

Latest News

Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 113: The ‘muthas’ honor Hawaii’s nurses
Hawaii native Tia Carrere is embracing her Filipino culture in the new comedy “Easter Sunday”...
Tia Carrere is a ‘gravy on everything’ kind of person. And don’t skimp on the mac salad