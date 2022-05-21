Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Medical training mission to offer free health screenings, services on Kauai

The clinics are hosted as a collaboration between the County of Kauai and the state Department...
The clinics are hosted as a collaboration between the County of Kauai and the state Department of Health.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free health screenings and other medical services are returning to Kauai.

Tropic Care, a medical training mission, will provide physicals, eye and dental exams, fillings, and tooth extractions from June 13 to June 20 at various locations across the Garden Isle.

Care will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

The clinics are hosted as a collaboration between the County of Kauai and the state Department of Health.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

June 13-20, 2022:

  • Eleele Elementary School
  • Kauai Community College
  • Kapaa Middle School

June 13-15, 2022:

  • Kilauea Elementary School

June 17, 18, and 20, 2022:

  • Waimea Easter Seals

From June 13 to 18, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours will change from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 19 and 20.

Officials recommend that attendees bring water, snacks, eyeglasses and a list of current prescriptions. They expect turnout to be high and ask people to be prepared for a wait.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Keith Hayashi
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi selected for the permanent job

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
Oahu and Maui County join Kauai in the ‘red’ with high COVID transmission levels
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Blangiardi warns public he's considering reinstating mask mandate as COVID cases surge on Oahu
Blangiardi warns public he's considering reinstating mask mandate as COVID cases surge on Oahu
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week