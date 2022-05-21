Medical training mission to offer free health screenings, services on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free health screenings and other medical services are returning to Kauai.

Tropic Care, a medical training mission, will provide physicals, eye and dental exams, fillings, and tooth extractions from June 13 to June 20 at various locations across the Garden Isle.

Care will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

The clinics are hosted as a collaboration between the County of Kauai and the state Department of Health.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

June 13-20, 2022:

Eleele Elementary School

Kauai Community College

Kapaa Middle School

June 13-15, 2022:

Kilauea Elementary School

June 17, 18, and 20, 2022:

Waimea Easter Seals

From June 13 to 18, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours will change from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 19 and 20.

Officials recommend that attendees bring water, snacks, eyeglasses and a list of current prescriptions. They expect turnout to be high and ask people to be prepared for a wait.

