Man changes plea to guilty in fatal beating of Hawaii Island senior

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manslaughter suspect accused of fatally beating a senior on Hawaii Island has changed his plea to guilty.

Officials said Daniel Watai-Simeona assaulted Menry Mendoza last December on Henry Street.

The 64-year-old victim was flown to Oahu for treatment, but later died.

Watai-Simeona faces up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

