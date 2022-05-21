Tributes
Increasing trade winds to bring relief from the muggy conditions

Easterly trade winds are returning to the islands.
Easterly trade winds are returning to the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A ridge of high pressure is strengthening north of the state, which means trade wind are making their return! The returning trades will push clouds and moisture (including humidity) slowly northwest and away from the islands. The trades are already blowing over the eastern half of the state, and should return statewide by Saturday evening. Trades will become locally breezy with some scattered showers for windward areas Sunday.

Surf is pretty quiet this weekend. Waves for south-facing shores will be near to slightly below average through the middle of the week, with a larger swell expected during the second half of the week. North and west shores will be basically flat by Sunday, with small 2 to 4 footers for east shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

