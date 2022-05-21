Tributes
Hawaii Island police open murder investigation after man found dead in Puna

Authorities said they responded a report just before 3 a.m. of a man that had been shot in...
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have opened a murder investigation after a man was found dead early Saturday morning in Puna.

Authorities said they responded to a report just before 3 a.m. of a man that had been shot in Nanawale Estates.

Upon arrival, officers found the body 36-year-old Junio Resun at the intersection of Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Road. Police said the man was surrounded by family members.

Officials said his body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was officially pronounced dead just before 7 a.m.

Police said they have not yet identified a suspect or motive, but are following up on leads.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

A new super PAC plans to spend more than $34,000 over the next week and a half on ads,...
