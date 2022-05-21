DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Sheriffs are searching for a patient in the custody of the Department of Health who was reported missing Friday from Kahi Mohala.

Officials said 27-year-old Cordell Studley was reported missing from the behavioral health facility in Ewa Beach.

Court documents reveal Studley was acquitted by reason of insanity for terroristic threatening charges in 2014.

He was last seen heading toward Waipahu, wearing a blue-gray T-shirt and plaid black and white pants. He is described as 5′9″, 224 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees Studley is asked to call 911.

