High school’s ‘pretend crosswalk’ is all about hands-on (and best foot forward) learning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit, it was difficult for Campbell High School’s special education students to learn life skills through a Zoom camera.

That’s why the ribbon cutting of their new “pretend crosswalk” was so special.

“When COVID happened, it kind of limited our classes,” said special education teacher DeeAnna Henry. “And we needed a way to teach safety and crosswalk skills.”

Henry was thrilled when freshman Payton Kenessey needed an Eagle Scout project and decided to set up a whole intersection in the middle of campus. It’s complete with a crossing button, stop sign, yield signs, and a pedestrian solar sign.

“It took a couple months,” Kenessey said.

But that hard work paid off Friday when he was able to see the crosswalk’s first lesson.

“Today, we just did the opening of the crosswalk,” said Jacob Somera, a special education student at Campbell High. “And I think it’s gonna help a lot of the kids.”

“It will keep us safe from the dangers of the outside world,” said Bronson Diaz.

“People can learn how to cross the sidewalk safely!” said Vanessa Macadangdang, another student in Henry’s class.

The space gives students a chance to stop, look both ways, and practice making a safe crossing.

Last year, there was 25 pedestrian death in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re teaching these kids skills for them to be able to go out into the real world and still be able to function,” Henry said.

It felt great for Henry to teach this lesson.

“It was difficult for our kids to be off to be locked down, to miss those opportunities to practice and learn those skills,” Henry said. “So now we’re trying to play catch up.”

And they’re walking in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.