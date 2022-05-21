Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say one person was killed and eight people were wounded following a shooting at a large party in Southern California.

San Bernardino police said Saturday that officers dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party that was at a business in a strip mall in the city, east of Los Angeles.

Eight others were wounded and taken to area hospitals. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Moiliili.
Shooting investigation underway in Moiliili amid spike in violent crime
A new super PAC plans to spend more than $34,000 over the next week and a half on ads,...
First negative ads in race for governor air, but political experts think they’ll backfire

Latest News

Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president