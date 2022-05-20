Share a box of ‘the world’s best cookies’ with a friend or 2 at Kapolei Commons
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all cookie lovers!
The “world’s best cookies” make their grand debut in Hawaii this week at Kapolei Commons.
The Kapolei Crumbl location will feature a full menu of more than 120 fresh, gourmet, melt-in-your-mouth cookies.
Cookie lovers can expect a weekly rotating menu of four specialty cookies alongside menu mainstays.
Their store hours is as follows:
- Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m
- Friday - Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight
Since opening its doors in Utah three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 200 bakeries in 32 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.