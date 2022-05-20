Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting at illegal game room
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness

Latest News

Following day of interviews, BOE to vote on next schools superintendent
Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden said Thursday that Finland and Sweden have the "full, total,...
US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat
HNN
Scores of Kaiser mental health clinicians on 3-day strike as contract negotiations stall
HNN
Suspect arrested following fatal shooting at illegal game room
Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent
Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent