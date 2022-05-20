Tributes
Open House: Beautiful hidden gem in Manoa and open, spacious home in Kapolei

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, Pulelehua in the heart of lower Manoa is a gem of a building with a fabulous location. This 2-bedroom features natural lighting, an in-unit washer and dryer, updated kitchen and bathroom with granite countertops and modern backsplashes, bathroom light fixtures and was freshly painted throughout! The building features enclosed hallways with just 4 units per floor, and secured access that leads you to your covered parking stall. Maintenance fee includes electricity, water, sewer, and hot water. Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, this home in Mehana at Kapolei is beautifully maintained and TURN KEY, with a spacious and large open floor plan ready to call your own. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is eco-friendly and energy efficient with recently upgraded newer appliances, fresh paint, new carpet, freshly landscaped back yard, security system, owned PV panels with Tesla battery packs, and so much more! This home has five parking spots in addition to ample street parking for all your friends. Come and be a part of this wonderful community that also includes a large swimming pool, dog park, basketball court, and playground. You do not want to miss this one!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

