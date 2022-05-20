Hirono: Teaching Asian Pacific American history in public schools could combat anti-Asian hate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the U.S. Senate introduced a bill to promote teaching Asian Pacific American History in schools as a way to combat anti-Asian hate on Thursday.

Hirono said Asian and Pacific American communities are “invisible” in public school curriculum.

U.S Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) said, “All communities of color must be better represented in the history lessons taught to our students so that we can learn from our past and create a more just society.”

“Given the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, it is more critical than ever before that we accurately portray the many achievements and contributions of our communities,” said Hirono.

“We have a long way to go — but this bill is a step toward making APA history part of the conversation.”

