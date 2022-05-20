Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hirono: Teaching Asian Pacific American history in public schools could combat anti-Asian hate

Police are investigating a murder after a shooting at an illegal gambling room in the Ala Moana area.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the U.S. Senate introduced a bill to promote teaching Asian Pacific American History in schools as a way to combat anti-Asian hate on Thursday.

Hirono said Asian and Pacific American communities are “invisible” in public school curriculum.

U.S Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) said, “All communities of color must be better represented in the history lessons taught to our students so that we can learn from our past and create a more just society.”

“Given the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, it is more critical than ever before that we accurately portray the many achievements and contributions of our communities,” said Hirono.

“We have a long way to go — but this bill is a step toward making APA history part of the conversation.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Bryson Okada
Suspect sought after 33-year-old man is fatally shot at illegal game room
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness

Latest News

Bryson Okada
Suspect sought after 33-year-old man is fatally shot at illegal game room
Following day of interviews, BOE to vote on next schools superintendent
Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent
The giant clam has been at UH as long as anyone can remember.
This was no ordinary shellfish theft. In fact, you could call it a giant ‘clam-ity’
Crews are still working to contain a raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Firefighters battled flames up to 100 feet tall as they scrambled to get recycling blaze under control