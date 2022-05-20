Hawaii is the most ‘overcounted’ state in the 2020 Census. Here’s why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is the most “overcounted” state in the 2020 Census, according to a post-enumeration survey reported by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The follow-up survey says Hawaii had been overcounted by about 6.8% with Delaware following behind with a 4.45% overcount.

Economists think people staying in their vacation homes for the pandemic as well as students who were in Hawaii for spring break affected the count.

Officials say Hawaii could get more than its fair share of federal funding over the next decade due to the overcount.

Meanwhile, other states like Florida and Texas who were undercounted possibly lost congressional seats.

For the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.