Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii is the most ‘overcounted’ state in the 2020 Census. Here’s why

A new survey reveals that the 2020 Census miscounted Hawaii. Plus, more gun violence on Oahu amid a worrisome spike in crime.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is the most “overcounted” state in the 2020 Census, according to a post-enumeration survey reported by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

The follow-up survey says Hawaii had been overcounted by about 6.8% with Delaware following behind with a 4.45% overcount.

Economists think people staying in their vacation homes for the pandemic as well as students who were in Hawaii for spring break affected the count.

Officials say Hawaii could get more than its fair share of federal funding over the next decade due to the overcount.

Meanwhile, other states like Florida and Texas who were undercounted possibly lost congressional seats.

For the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Keith Hayashi
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi selected for the permanent job

Latest News

New count of homeless on Oahu shows more people on the streets, but far fewer in shelters
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Crumbl Kapolei Commons
Share a box of ‘the world’s best cookies’ with a friend or 2 at Kapolei Commons
President Joe Biden arrives in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Two Secret Service workers were...
Midday Newscast: Biden in Asia to meet with new leaders in South Korea and Japan