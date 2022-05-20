Tributes
Forecast: Humid, spotty showers ahead of more comfortable weather this weekend

Your top local headlines for May 20, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front will maintain higher shower chances for Kauai. The rest of the state will experience mainly spotty showers under decreasing southeast to south winds.

High clouds will gradually diminish as humid conditions persist through Friday. Expect clouds and spotty showers, some briefly heavy, to develop over most islands in the afternoon and diminish during the overnight hours.

Moderate trade winds will build during the weekend and will hold into next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf heights along south-facing shores will remain elevated into next week as the current south swell becomes reinforced by additional long-period south swells arriving on Saturday, Monday and next Thursday.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain slightly elevated through tonight as a small, medium-period swell holds.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

