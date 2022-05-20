Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New count of homeless on Oahu shows more people on the streets, but far fewer in shelters

The latest Point-in-Time report shows the count of people experiencing homelessness on Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first homeless point-in-time count conducted on Oahu since the pandemic began tells a complicated story, with homelessness down nearly 11% overall but up slightly among those living on the streets.

Volunteers conducted the census on a single day in March, fanning out across the island to count homeless people.

They found just under 4,000 people experiencing homelessness, compared to 4,448 individuals in 2020.

Of those who are homeless on Oahu, about 60% are living on the streets.

The report found:

  • The number of homeless in shelters declined 24% from 2020, in part because of COVID rules.
  • The unsheltered homeless population grew by .4% or about nine people.
  • In another positive development, homelessness among veterans and keiki was also down.

Partners in Care, which conducted the study, attributed the decline in the shelter population to several factors.

Among them: social distancing protocols at shelters.

“Another significant decrease was seen in families with minor children, which has decreased by 60% since 2015. This decrease is likely in response to a focus on families with children over the years,” the nonprofit said, in its report.

The point-in-time count report is a federally mandated census and used to determine funding allocations.

Advocates say this year’s count is particularly crucial because the last survey was conducted two years.

In April, a point-in-time count results for neighbor islands showed homelessness had remained unchanged since 2020.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Okada
Honolulu police identify suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room
As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant in Lahaina.
DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found
There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Keith Hayashi
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi selected for the permanent job

Latest News

As former state director of Public Safety, Espinda headed the department for six years.
Nolan Espinda, former Public Safety director and longtime public servant, dies at 65
To make up for the lost money, counties can add a 3 percent tax to the already 10.25 percent...
Hawaii is the most ‘overcounted’ state in the 2020 Census. Here’s why
Crumbl Kapolei Commons
Share a box of ‘the world’s best cookies’ with a friend or 2 at Kapolei Commons
President Joe Biden arrives in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Two Secret Service workers were...
Midday Newscast: Biden in Asia to meet with new leaders in South Korea and Japan