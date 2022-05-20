DOH shuts down eateries on Oahu, Maui after roaches, other violations found

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department issued a red placard to two restaurants — one on Maui and the other on Oahu — after roaches and other violations were discovered.

DOH shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine in Lahaina after rodent droppings, dead rats and roaches were found in the kitchen areas. Inspectors said there were also missing ceiling tiles as well as food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area.

Officials said there was also improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators and a blockage of the two sinks.

The violations were found during a routine inspection on Tuesday.

The food establishment is operated by Tay Asian Cuisine, Inc.

Meanwhile on Oahu, the Health Department shut down Golden Duck Restaurant on South King Street after violations were found during a routine inspection on Wednesday.

Inspectors said roaches were found in the storage area and pest droppings on food containers. Officials said food was also being held at improper cold temperatures and multiple instances of cross contamination. The eatery was also found in violation of improper employee handwashing.

The restaurant is operated by Wong and Fu, LLC.

Follow up inspections occurred on Thursday at both eateries.

DOH said the restaurants must correct violations before they are allowed to reopen.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.