Attempted murder investigation underway in Moiliili amid spike in violent crime on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Moiliili early Friday amid a spike in violent crime on Oahu.

Police said it happened around 3:15 a.m.

Authorities put crime tape up in a large area at the parking lot of Longs Drugs on South King Street.

According to a police report, the suspect shot at a 41-year-old victim after a verbal argument, then fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

An attempted murder investigation is underway.

This incident comes just a day after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot at an illegal game room off Kapiolani Boulevard. A suspect has been arrested in that case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

