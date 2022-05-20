Attempted murder investigation underway in Moiliili amid spike in violent crime on Oahu
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Moiliili early Friday amid a spike in violent crime on Oahu.
Police said it happened around 3:15 a.m.
Authorities put crime tape up in a large area at the parking lot of Longs Drugs on South King Street.
According to a police report, the suspect shot at a 41-year-old victim after a verbal argument, then fled the scene.
The victim was not injured.
An attempted murder investigation is underway.
This incident comes just a day after a 33-year-old man was fatally shot at an illegal game room off Kapiolani Boulevard. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
