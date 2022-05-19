Tributes
The YMCA is recruiting summer staff with bonuses up to $300 to sweeten the deal

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s YMCA program is recruiting for the summer.

And they’re offering bonuses for a host of positions, including:

  • $300 summer staff bonus
  • $250 referral bonus to staff members
  • $250 Y credit bonus to anyone in the community who refers a friend (credit valid for one year)
  • and all YMCA staff members get free membership as well as discounts up to 50% for programs, camps, and classes.

These bonuses are an increase from previous years, said YMCA.

Positions are open for youth leaders, lifeguards, swim instructors, and more throughout Oahu locations. No experience is necessary as training will be provided by the program.

For more information or to apply, click here.

