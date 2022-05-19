Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wildlife sanctuary announces death of 62-year-old chimpanzee Ladybird

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana wildlife sanctuary announced the death of a beloved chimpanzee who was one of its oldest residents.

Chimp Haven in Keithville announced 62-year-old Ladybird died after spending 11 years at the sanctuary, KSLA reported.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Ladybird’s passing. At 62 years old, Ladybird was among our oldest retirees at Chimp Haven and a beloved personality and fixture of the sanctuary,” Chimp Haven said in a post on Facebook.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

The sanctuary said Ladybird’s “gap-toothed grin and sweet, goofy temperament” always brightened people’s days.

Chimp Haven said Ladybird was born in the wild in 1960 before being brought into the U.S. as a baby.

The 200-acre sanctuary has more than 300 chimpanzees. Many of the primates were used in biomedical research before getting to enjoy retirement.

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11...
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)

A Yale study said wild chimpanzees have an average life expectancy of about 33 years under the right ecological conditions.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker

Latest News

Crews are still working to contain a raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Crews still working to contain raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims
HPD is investigating a deadly shooting off Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Man dead in shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’
The Hawaii Board of Education plans to vote Thursday to select a new superintendent.
BOE plans to vote for new schools superintendent following finalist interviews