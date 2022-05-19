Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

Hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani leaves bicyclist in critical condition
Hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani leaves bicyclist in critical condition(WCAX)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. by the Keeaumoku Street intersection.

The male bicyclist was exiting out of the Ala Moana Shopping Center and attempting to head eastbound when he was hit, according to police.

Police said the driver then fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, light-colored Toyota Sienna minivan with damage to the front hood.

If anyone has any information, contact police at (808) 723-3413.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
HPD is investigating a deadly shooting off Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Man dead in shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (May 19, 2022)
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness
HPD is investigating a deadly shooting off Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Man dead in shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard
Crews are still working to contain a raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Crews manage to contain raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park