Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8 p.m. by the Keeaumoku Street intersection.

The male bicyclist was exiting out of the Ala Moana Shopping Center and attempting to head eastbound when he was hit, according to police.

Police said the driver then fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The vehicle is believed to be an older model, light-colored Toyota Sienna minivan with damage to the front hood.

If anyone has any information, contact police at (808) 723-3413.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

