Police charge suspects accused of igniting several brush fires in Central Maui

Police have announced three arrests in connection with a series of internationally set brush fires Thursday in Central Maui that closed highways.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have charged the suspects accused of igniting several brush fires around Central Maui last week.

Steven Sarol, Krystale Kaneakua, and John Hlis were arrested in connection with the fires.

Surveillance video shows the trio entering a store buying a gas can, lighter fluid, charcoal and Lysol right before the fires broke out.

Kaneakua and Hlis are accused of starting half a dozen fires between 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Fueled by strong winds, the fires burned more than five acres.

Officers also arrested Kaneakua’s boyfriend, Steve Sarol, but instead of arson, he was charged with contempt of court and violating bail conditions.

Hlis’ bail is set at approximately $25,000 and Kaneakua’s is set at $26,000. Meanwhile, Sarol is being held on $248,000 bail.

Police said all three suspects have prior criminal history including drugs, theft and domestic violence.

