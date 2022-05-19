Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Out of season front could be the last chance for rain before a very dry summer

It was a rainy December -- by since then, the weather has been mostly dry.
It was a rainy December -- by since then, the weather has been mostly dry.(HNN)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:07 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate rain fell for several hours over much of Kauai and Oahu. It’s unusual for this time of year, but it’s also desperately needed.

“Especially after a fairly dry few months we’ve had to finish off the wet season -- to get this sort of gloomy, gray with light continuous rainfall, it’s very rare to get this time of year,” said National Weather Service lead forecaster Derek Wroe.

The out-of-season frontal system is drawing up abundant moisture from the south -- something we usually see from October through April. But this wet season has been mostly dry.

Much of the state is in drought, with leeward Kohala in exceptional drought -- the most severe level.

On Oahu, the Board of Water Supply is asking for voluntary water conservation as it tries to head off mandatory cuts this summer.

And in Central Maui, parched fields provided easy fuel for last week’s brush fires to spread quickly.

“Leeward dryness is going to expand over time, and as we get into the heart of the summer months, so I would anticipate the fire risk increasing,” said weather service hydrologist Kevin Kodama.

As we head into summer, tropical cyclones, or their remnants, are the best bet for significant rainfall, like former tropical cclone Linda last year. But this year, forecasters are predicting another below-average storm count.

And for the third year in a row, the experts blame La Nina, the large-scale cooling phase of the Pacific Ocean.

“Looking at the projections for sea surface temperatures around the islands, it’s looking like it’s going to be cooler than average, so you’re looking at a reduction in the amount of rainfall as well,” said Kodama.

Of course, anything can be possible with weather, but it’s also possible that this front is the last big rainmaker of the wet season, which makes the dry season ahead even more daunting.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu
The CDC has moved Kauai to the highest risk level of COVID community transmission, but the...
Kauai in CDC’s red zone for COVID transmission, but no new rules planned

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Kauai under a Flood Watch as a front approaches
Tracking more rain
May 18 Meteorologist Jen Robbins Tracking rain and Preview of Hurricane Outlook
File photo of flooding in Wailua Homestead in 2014.
Flood watch extended for Kauai County ahead of approaching front
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness