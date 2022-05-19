Officials rescue 2 people after large surf knocks them into waters off China Walls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded to two swimmers in distress in waters off China Walls in East Oahu on Wednesday.

Officials said a 32-year-old man is in critical condition and a 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after being knocked into the ocean by the big surf. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m.

Lifeguards and the Honolulu Fire Department rescued both swimmers, bringing one to Maunalua Bay and the other to the ledge at China Walls.

Emergency Medical Services said the man swallowed water and suffered multiple abrasions. Officials said the woman also had abrasions over most of her body.

