‘It was a full swing’: Witness details brutal attack of security guard with metal water bottle

One witness said the suspect swung his metal water bottle so hard at security guard Michael Stubbs' head he could hear the contact.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Witnesses said the suspect in the murder of Downtown security guard Michael Stubbs swung his metal hydroflask so hard at Stubbs’ head they could hear the contact.

“It was a full swing. He reached back and swung really hard, from what I can tell, and hit the security guard,” said attorney Greg Takase, who was walking by Pioneer Plaza when he witnessed the attack.

“I heard it really well, it made a pinging sound. It was definitely audible.”

Razi White has been charged with second-degree murder for Stubbs’ death. The 30-year-old Ewa Beach native — who recently moved back to Hawaii from Las Vegas last September — is accused of attacking Stubbs after the security guard tried to get him to leave the Fort Street mall area.

After initial mix-up, police arrest suspect accused of fatally beating security guard

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Takase said that after the attack, he followed the suspect down Fort Street Mall before the man ran through a red light on King Street and escaped near Walmart.

That’s when Walmart employee Joe Eneliko said he saw White right in front of him, running away from the scene of the crime carrying his water flask.

Eneliko also identified White as the suspect in the security camera video depicting the attack.

But White’s attorneys tried to depict Stubbs as the aggressor in the case and that White was trying to leave the scene.

“Mr. Stubbs used those words, ‘Are you a girl or boy, right?,” asked White’s lawyer Nelson Goo.

“Did Mr. Stubbs also call him a b****? Did you hear that?”

The random attack during the afternoon commute has shaken the Downtown community.

White was previously charged with property damage and theft for allegedly vandalizing a Longs Drugs store and stealing $250 from the store before allegedly attacking Stubbs.

White’s preliminary hearing will continue next Thursday.

