Man dead following shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a shooting at an illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard late Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:15 p.m. and requested HPD when they got on scene near Kona Street.

Police said it appears the victim and suspect were in some kind of altercation before the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside.

HPD said that man was fatally shot and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

A murder investigation is underway.

