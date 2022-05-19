Tributes
Man dead following shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard

A man is dead following a shooting at an illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard late Wednesday, Honolulu police said.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a shooting at an illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard late Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:15 p.m. and requested HPD when they got on scene near Kona Street.

Police said it appears the victim and suspect were in some kind of altercation before the shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive inside.

HPD said that man was fatally shot and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

A murder investigation is underway.

Hawaii News Now is on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

