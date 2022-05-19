Forecast: Flood watch extended for Kauai, showers move over the rest of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FLOOD WATCH for Kauai has been extended until 6pm today. The threat for flooding will continue across Kauai through Thursday, while the rest of the state will see an increase in clouds and moderate showers. Brief periods of locally heavy rain are possible through Friday. Rainfall expanding to Maui County and the Big Island is expected to remain in the light to moderate levels, which will be beneficial to those areas. A more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Sunday.

Surf heights along south facing shores will remain elevated into the weekend as the current south swell becomes reinforced on Thursday. Surf along north and west facing shores will trend up on Thursday as a small, medium-period northwest (300-320 degrees) swell arrives.

