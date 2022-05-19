Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker

Latest News

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Man charged in Buffalo massacre due back in court
Forecast: Flood watch extended for Kauai, showers move over the rest of the state
Forecast: Flood watch extended for Kauai, showers move over the rest of the state
David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are facing off in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate...
Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary could face recount
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid