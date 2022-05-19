Firefighters respond to raging fire near Campbell Industrial Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a raging fire Wednesday night in the Campbell Industrial Park area.

The blaze was reported around 8:15 p.m. at a structure near Kaomi Loop in Kalaeloa.

Witnesses said the fire has been reaching heights of about 100 feet, and the glow from the blaze can be seen from miles away.

There is no word yet on any injuries or exactly what materials are burning.

Firefighters are using their ladder truck to get their hoses at an angle to douse the flames.

There are two businesses registered at this address: Unitek Solvent Services and Environmental Recycling Technologies.

Roads in the area have been closed as officials respond to the blaze.

HNN has reached out to the Honolulu Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.