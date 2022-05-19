Episode 113: The ‘muthas’ honor Hawaii’s nurses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We recently celebrated National Nurses Week but they deserve to be honored every day since they are truly the heart of healthcare!

Jasmin Pacheco’s journey to becoming a perioperative nurse at Pali Momi Medical Center isn’t what you’d expect.

As a mother of four, Pacheco shares how she juggled motherhood, schooling and studying for nursing exams to realize her dream job.

