Episode 113: The ‘muthas’ honor Hawaii’s nurses

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We recently celebrated National Nurses Week but they deserve to be honored every day since they are truly the heart of healthcare!

Jasmin Pacheco’s journey to becoming a perioperative nurse at Pali Momi Medical Center isn’t what you’d expect.

As a mother of four, Pacheco shares how she juggled motherhood, schooling and studying for nursing exams to realize her dream job.

You can hear more of our conversation on the “Muthaship” podcast online or search for “Muthaship” wherever you download podcasts.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the 'Muthaship' archives.

