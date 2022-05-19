BOE plans to vote for new schools superintendent following finalist interviews

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Board of Education plans to vote Thursday to select a new superintendent.

Voting will begin after the three candidates are interviewed in a board meeting. The public is allowed to attend the meeting in person or online.

The meeting starts at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to last through the day.

The three finalists are:

Darrel Galera, a leadership consultant for the Hawaii Center for Instructional Leadership. Galera is the former Moanalua High School principal and has previously served on the BOE as a deputy district superintendent for the Leeward Oahu district.

Keith Hayashi, the current interim superintendent, a post he held during the search for the state’s last superintendent, Christina Kishimoto. Hayashi is the former Waipahu High School principal and Pearl City/Waipahu Complex area superintendent.

And Caprice Young, the president of the Education Growth Group in Los Angeles. Young has served as the superintendent and CEO of several charter school systems, in addition to other leadership roles pertaining to budget, infrastructure, and global service.

The finalists will be interviewed by a search committee composed of four Board of Education members and 12 other education stakeholders.

This story will be updated.

