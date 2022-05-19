Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

BOE plans to vote for new schools superintendent following finalist interviews

Your top local headlines for May 19, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Board of Education plans to vote Thursday to select a new superintendent.

Voting will begin after the three candidates are interviewed in a board meeting. The public is allowed to attend the meeting in person or online.

The meeting starts at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to last through the day.

The three finalists are:

  • Darrel Galera, a leadership consultant for the Hawaii Center for Instructional Leadership. Galera is the former Moanalua High School principal and has previously served on the BOE as a deputy district superintendent for the Leeward Oahu district.
  • Keith Hayashi, the current interim superintendent, a post he held during the search for the state’s last superintendent, Christina Kishimoto. Hayashi is the former Waipahu High School principal and Pearl City/Waipahu Complex area superintendent.
  • And Caprice Young, the president of the Education Growth Group in Los Angeles. Young has served as the superintendent and CEO of several charter school systems, in addition to other leadership roles pertaining to budget, infrastructure, and global service.

The finalists will be interviewed by a search committee composed of four Board of Education members and 12 other education stakeholders.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are multiple investigation underway into Charles Kuailani’s cause of death.
City worker who may have been exposed to radiation hired attorney days before his death
Health officials believe the case count is five times higher than the reported number because...
As COVID cases soar, Blangiardi says bringing back mask mandate ‘a possibility’
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii’s COVID surge continues, with more than 7,000 cases in the past week
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
NWS forecasters predict ‘below average’ Central Pacific hurricane season, but urge preparedness
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker

Latest News

Crews are still working to contain a raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park.
Crews still working to contain raging fire at Campbell Industrial Park
HPD is investigating a deadly shooting off Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday night.
Man dead in shooting at illegal gambling room off Kapiolani Boulevard
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Crews still working to contain raging fire near Campbell Industrial Park
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As seen on Sunrise