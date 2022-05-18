Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Central Pacific Hurricane Center to release 2022 hurricane season outlook

2022 Hurricane Outlook for the Central Pacific
2022 Hurricane Outlook for the Central Pacific(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:12 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will release its seasonal outlook Wednesday, offering a prediction while also reminding residents it only takes one cyclone to do damage.

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Watch a special report on outlook live on KHNL, K5 and HNN’s digital platforms starting at 10 a.m.

The outlook is meant to give residents an idea of how busy the Central Pacific hurricane season will be for tropical cyclones, which include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Hurricane Preparedness in Hawaii
A look at tropical cyclones that have impacted Hawaii over the years
Hurricane Iniki remains the most destructive natural disaster to ever hit Hawaii. Here are...
Preparing your home for a hurricane should happen before the storm nears
Ray Gohill, owner of the Sahara Motel, does some last minute boarding up of his windows...
Levels of alert: The difference between a hurricane watch and warning
A NESDIS satellite image of Hurricane Lane near Hawaii in August 2018, provided by NOAA.
Here’s everything you should have in your emergency hurricane supply kit

Earlier this month, officials marked Hurricane Preparedness Week and underscored the importance of gathering the necessary provisions before the season begins.

“It just takes one storm to devastate a community and affect your life,” Gov. David Ige said.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Bravender echoed the message, saying weather officials are worried about the public becoming complacent. “We tried to tell them we’ve been lucky but it’s just the training, trying to repeat that message and keep people from becoming too complacent,” he said.

In 2020, Hurricane Douglas was a close call for Hawaii.

It grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane and forecast models had it passing right over the state. It eventually missed the islands by just a few dozen miles. Although Douglas did not make landfall, it was the closest hurricane to pass Oahu to the north since official record keeping began in the 1950s.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Razi Ali White
Police: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard was leaving when he turned on victim
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue

Latest News

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center held its first in-person event since the pandemic began as...
Governor: Now’s the time to prepare for hurricane season
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Ida retired from lists of hurricane names in the Atlantic
Wet weather (File Image)
Flash flood watch, wind advisories posted as remnants of Linda approach state
Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now- Weather - Jen Robbins