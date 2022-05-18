Central Pacific Hurricane Center to release 2022 hurricane season outlook

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Central Pacific Hurricane Center will release its seasonal outlook Wednesday, offering a prediction while also reminding residents it only takes one cyclone to do damage.

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The outlook is meant to give residents an idea of how busy the Central Pacific hurricane season will be for tropical cyclones, which include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.

Earlier this month, officials marked Hurricane Preparedness Week and underscored the importance of gathering the necessary provisions before the season begins.

“It just takes one storm to devastate a community and affect your life,” Gov. David Ige said.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Bravender echoed the message, saying weather officials are worried about the public becoming complacent. “We tried to tell them we’ve been lucky but it’s just the training, trying to repeat that message and keep people from becoming too complacent,” he said.

In 2020, Hurricane Douglas was a close call for Hawaii.

It grew into a powerful Category 4 hurricane and forecast models had it passing right over the state. It eventually missed the islands by just a few dozen miles. Although Douglas did not make landfall, it was the closest hurricane to pass Oahu to the north since official record keeping began in the 1950s.

