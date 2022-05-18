Striping, surface treatment to close freeway on-ramps nightly near airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation is closing the westbound and eastbound on-ramps of the airport to the H-1 Freeway beginning Saturday.

Crews will be installing new striping and high friction surface treatment. The project is expected to take two to three weeks.

The closures will be in effect overnight as follows:

From 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Monday to Thursday

Then 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. from Friday through Sunday

During the closure, drivers will be detoured to Paiea Street and Nimitz Highway.

