Police seek information after body found near Kailua-Kona post office

Officers responded to reports of a body laying near a tree around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers responded to reports of a body laying near a tree around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.(Nicola Nakama-Ching)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are asking the public for information after a body was found Tuesday near the Kailua-Kona post office.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a body laying near a tree at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

Officials said the 63-year-old Kailua-Kona man was transported to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead. Police have not released the man’s name.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hawaii County police’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

