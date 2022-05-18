Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As opposition grows over bail reform bill, advocates say many fears are unfounded

Business owners are pressuring the governor to veto a bill that would eliminate bail for certain defendants.
By Jolanie Martinez
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Business owners are pressuring the governor to veto a bill that would eliminate bail for certain defendants, but some advocates worry that misinformation is clouding the debate.

Some brazen crimes prompted small business owners to speak out against the bill passed by the legislature last month.

Danny, owner of Ewa Pantry in Ewa Beach, said his door were busted in early Monday morning.

“They reversed the truck into it, and they took the ATM machine,” said Danny. “It’s scary, as a small business owner, you know, I lose sleep every night worrying about my store.”

Just three days before that, state Sen. Kurt Fevella said three other businesses in his district were hit with smash and grabs.

“[They] smashed subway, the ramen place in Ewa Town Center and also Genki Sushi,” said Fevella.

It’s crimes like these that inspired a rally at the State Capitol. This group is urging the governor to veto House Bill 1567.

The bill would allow defendants in certain non-violent crimes such as property damage, shoplifting, and theft to be released until their court dates without posting bail.

Opponents call it a get out of jail free card.

“We want this to stop because if it doesn’t stop, and this bill passes, guess what? Those guys are doing smash and grabs,” said Fevella. “When they get arrested, they’ll be let out with no bail.”

But the lawmaker who introduced the bill says that’s very unlikely.

State Rep. Scot Matayoshi said the bill carved out many types of defendants who would not qualify for no-bail release. And since judges would get the final say, smash and grab burglars would almost certainly be required to post bail.

“Driving a car into a restaurant, or to rob someplace, I would argue that they do pose a danger to the community because they’re willing to do something so reckless like that,” said Matayoshi. “So, things like habitual solicitation of prostitution or things like that, clearly there’s a strong risk of recidivism, and this bill should not apply.”

“Also, if it’s aggravated stalking, or arson, if they’re a danger to a person or the community, this bill will not apply.”

Supporters said it’s fairer to poor defendants and it would unclog the court system.

Kat Brady, coordinator of the Community Alliance on Prison, said that crime actually went down in states that enacted similar bail reform.

“New Jersey is a really good example,” said Brady. “They released a lot of people on pretrial, and their crime rate went down at about the same rate, so close to 20%.”

Brady said Hawaii needs more pretrial services not detention.

Gov. David Ige said he’s still considering the bill.

“We want to look at the reform passed a couple years ago and see the progress made,” said Ige. “Then just make an evaluation of what is contained in this new proposal.”

The governor has until June 25 to say whether he will veto the bill.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Razi Ali White
Police: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard was leaving when he turned on victim
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue

Latest News

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Hawaii could see surge in visitors as Memorial Day weekend approaches
2022 Hurricane Outlook for the Central Pacific
Central Pacific Hurricane Center to release 2022 hurricane season outlook
After years of planning, construction is now underway on Hawaii's first multi-lane roundabout.
‘Traffic nightmare’: Maui residents brace for construction of state’s first multi-lane roundabout
Mills faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
Hilo man pleads guilty to wire fraud after receiving almost $1M in COVID relief funds