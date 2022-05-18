Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Holidaymakers wearing face masks visit Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo Wednesday, May...
Japan to allow some foreign tourists in as part of experiment
Attorney James DiPasquale stumbled upon these "Best of Honolulu" and “Best of Waikiki” awards...
Law firm investigating potential multi-million dollar scam involving vanity awards
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu

Latest News

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard wraps up