Hilo man pleads guilty to wire fraud after receiving almost $1M in COVID relief funds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after scamming the government out of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds.

The Department of Justice said 43-year-old Carey Mills used fraudulent payroll documents and IRS forms on behalf of three businesses he controlled, which includes a travel firm and two Hawaiian cultural companies.

According to information presented in court, Mills submitted multiple applications for the Paycheck Protection and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.

Officials said Mills got more than $937,000 in loans to which he was not entitled.

Mills faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4.

