Hawaii’s COVID cases continue to climb with more than 7,000 reported in past week

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state.

In its latest weekly report issued Wednesday, the state confirmed 7,149 new coronavirus infections in the past seven days. There were also 12 additional deaths.

That compares to 5,768 cases and six additional deaths last week.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 265,571.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, which now represent the vast majority of cases. But state Health Department officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,446.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

