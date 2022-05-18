Hawaii could see surge in visitors as Memorial Day weekend approaches
Published: May. 17, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Memorial Day weekend approaching, experts say that Hawaii is expected to be a top travel destination.
AAA said Honolulu is expected to be the tenth most popular destination for U.S. travelers — with Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas and Anaheim in the top five.
Despite high gas prices and inflation, 3 million Americans are planning to travel by air during the holiday weekend — which is up by 25% compared to last year.
Travel experts said the huge increase in Memorial Day travel is being projected due to pent-up demand during the pandemic.
