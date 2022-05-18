Governor on BJ Penn and other candidates hoping to replace him.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now interviewed Governor Ige in his ceremonial office with distinguished portraits of other Governors surrounding us. Now a former fighter wants to join their ranks.

“It’ll be interesting to see how well he does in the republican primary. Who knows he might actually win the republican primary,” said Gov. David Ige.

Ige is talking about former MMA champ BJ Penn, who’s running for Governor as a republican and vowing radical change similar to the disrupter who won a third of Hawaii’s vote in 2016, President Donald Trump.

“We’re here to dismantle all the departments and rebuild them and restructure them up with the people’s help,” Penn told Hawaii News Now.

At a recent Board of Education meeting, Penn vowed to fire interim superintendent Keith Hayashi and Board of Education members because of anger over pandemic policies.

“Where’s Hayashi? Right behind you. You’re gone braddah when I get in. You don’t do nothing for the kids! All you guys, all you guys gone,” said Penn at the meeting.

“As someone who’s been in this office for almost eight years, does that concern you,” asked Hawaii News Now.

“It does concern me,” said Ige.

The pandemic unleashed frustration with government and Ige acknowledges gaps between the state and county, but he defends his polices and the role of government.

“A candidate who’s going to run and say we don’t need government, clearly I think this pandemic showed why government is important,” Ige told Hawaii News Now.

There are several GOP candidates including city councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Does Ige have the power to remove his the leaders at the Department of Health, Department of Education and BOE?

“I do have the authority to remove the department of health, right,” said Ige.

“I don’t have the Board of Education or I don’t have the ability to remove the Superintendent of Education,” he added.

HNN asked who he’s throwing his support behind in the democratic race for Governor; Josh Green, Vicky Cayetano or Kai Kahele.

“As the head of the democratic party, I am not taking sides,” said Ige.

“Do you think your Lt. Governor Josh Green would be a good governor,” asked HNN.

“I do think this campaign, I think the beauty of a campaign is it allows people to ask questions,” said Ige.

Ige says mail in voting which has doubled turnout has been good for democracy.

