Forecast: Strong storm closing in on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH is on for Kauai and Niihau. Southerly winds will focus clouds and showers across leeward areas for the next few days. Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flooding to Kauai late tonight through Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms are also possible. For the remaining islands, coverage and duration of heavier showers is expected to be limited.With the remnant moisture band still lingering over the state, any afternoon showers over island interiors would have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Therefore, heavy rainfall may occur Friday and Saturday as afternoon sea breezes develop.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week Surf along north facing shores will remain small through midweek, then trend up Thursday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives.

