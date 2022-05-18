Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Strong storm closing in on Kauai

Forecast: Strong storm closing in on Kauai
Forecast: Strong storm closing in on Kauai(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH is on for Kauai and Niihau. Southerly winds will focus clouds and showers across leeward areas for the next few days. Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flooding to Kauai late tonight through Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms are also possible. For the remaining islands, coverage and duration of heavier showers is expected to be limited.With the remnant moisture band still lingering over the state, any afternoon showers over island interiors would have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Therefore, heavy rainfall may occur Friday and Saturday as afternoon sea breezes develop.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week Surf along north facing shores will remain small through midweek, then trend up Thursday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Holidaymakers wearing face masks visit Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo Wednesday, May...
Japan to allow some foreign tourists in as part of experiment
Attorney James DiPasquale stumbled upon these "Best of Honolulu" and “Best of Waikiki” awards...
Law firm investigating potential multi-million dollar scam involving vanity awards
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu

Latest News

2022 Hurricane Outlook for the Central Pacific
Central Pacific Hurricane Center to release 2022 hurricane season outlook
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Kauai under a Flood Watch as a front approaches
Tracking some thunderstorms
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
File photo of flooding in Wailua Homestead in 2014.
Flood watch issued for Kauai ahead of approaching front