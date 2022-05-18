Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Heavy rain and flooding possible, especially for Kauai

Your top local headlines for May 18, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood watch is on for Kauai and Niihau.

Southerly winds will focus clouds and showers across leeward areas for the next few days.

Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flooding to Kauai through Thursday. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

For the remaining islands, coverage and duration of heavier showers is expected to be limited.

With the remnant moisture band still lingering over the state, any afternoon showers over island interiors would have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Therefore, heavy rainfall may occur Friday and Saturday as afternoon sea breezes develop.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south-facing shores will remain up into the second half of the week.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain small through midweek, then trend up Thursday as a small, medium-period northwest swell arrives.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker
Holidaymakers wearing face masks visit Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo Wednesday, May...
Japan to allow some foreign tourists in as part of experiment
Attorney James DiPasquale stumbled upon these "Best of Honolulu" and “Best of Waikiki” awards...
Law firm investigating potential multi-million dollar scam involving vanity awards
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 18, 2022)
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
FBI seeks tips after improvised explosive device found on Oahu
Dozens of people rallied against HB1567 at the capitol Tuesday. They're urging the governor to...
As opposition grows over bail reform bill, advocates say many fears are unfounded
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Hawaii could see surge in visitors as Memorial Day weekend approaches