Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

FBI seeks tips after improved explosive device found on Oahu

The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.
The FBI is seeking tips after an improvised explosive device was found on Oahu.(FBI)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI is asking for tips about an improvised explosive device that was discovered on Oahu last month.

The agency released a photo of the device Tuesday.

They say the device was about 6 inches long and about 1 inch in diameter. It was discovered on April 26 near Ala Aolani Street and the Moanalua Freeway.

If you have any tips, call the Honolulu FBI at (808) 566-4300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD police cruiser / file image
Hawaii driver accused of stealing woman’s purse after she pulled over to help him
Manuel Kuailani
Manhunt underway for 44-year-old inmate who escaped from Oahu prison
Razi Ali White
Police: Suspect in fatal attack on security guard was leaving when he turned on victim
Lauren Teruya won the Miss Hawaii competition Saturday night in Honolulu.
Iolani alumna with passion for the arts crowned Miss Hawaii 2022
BWS officials say over the past month it has seen a decrease in water usage. But that it's...
‘Water waste’ complaints quadruple as calls for conservation continue

Latest News

A time to celebrate! NCAA volleyball champs bask in their victory alongside their fans
A time to celebrate! NCAA volleyball champs bask in their victory alongside their fans
Ige weighs in on BJ Penn and other candidates hoping to replace him.
Governor on BJ Penn and other candidates hoping to replace him.
Finalists to be HPD's next chief
4 finalists for HPD chief to take viewer questions on public affairs show
HNN
Hawaii's first multi-lane roundabout is coming to South Maui, paving the way for a future high school
According to the medical examiner's office it will likely be another three months before the...
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker