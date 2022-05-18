FBI seeks tips after improved explosive device found on Oahu
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI is asking for tips about an improvised explosive device that was discovered on Oahu last month.
The agency released a photo of the device Tuesday.
They say the device was about 6 inches long and about 1 inch in diameter. It was discovered on April 26 near Ala Aolani Street and the Moanalua Freeway.
If you have any tips, call the Honolulu FBI at (808) 566-4300.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
